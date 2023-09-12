Tops Friendly Markets announced that during the month of September 2023 it is offering schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of its Tops in Education Program. Participants enrolled in the program will now be able to earn up to 10% for your school(s) during the ENTIRE month of September!

Through month your designated school(s) will earn DOUBLE the rewards when you purchase participating products with your registered Tops BonusPlus® Card.

“As the school year is just getting underway, Tops wants to ensure that our local schools have the tools they need in order to succeed,” said Kathleen Allen, senior manager of community relations for Tops Markets.

Since the program’s inception in 2012, Tops has donated more than $1.7 million to over 1,000 participating schools.