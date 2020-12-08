Grist Mill fire caused by appliance malfunction; fundraiser planned for employees

WARRENSBURG — The fire that heavily damaged the Grist Mill restaurant on Nov. 29 is believed to have been caused by some type of kitchen appliance, according to fire officials.
The community continues to rally for those affected by the loss of the business.
Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team, said the fire is being blamed on some type of refrigeration unit.
Investigators are not exactly sure how it started. Additional testing of the equipment would be needed in a laboratory to determine exactly what went wrong.
The building at 100 River St. is a total loss.
Owner Ash Anand did not return a message on Tuesday, seeking comments about plans to rebuild.
The community is stepping up to help in the meantime. Radici Kitchen & Bar on Ridge Street in Glens Falls is hosting a benefit dinner on Monday for the restaurant staff. A portion of all dine-in and takeout sales will be donated to a GoFundMe account set up for Grist Mill employees.
James Humphreys, bar manager for Radici, said the business wanted to help out another establishment, and one of their cooks works at both places.
Reservations are encouraged for dine-in service. The restaurant can accommodate only about 24 people because it is at half-capacity with COVID-19 restrictions.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the fund can also visit www.gofundme.com/f/grist-mill-employees.
John Gable of Warrensburg started the fund. Donations will be collected by the Warrensburgh Historical Society to be distributed to nine employees, many of whom have been with the business for at least four years.
The campaign was started “for the sole benefit of these folks who have poured their heart and soul into the restaurant so the rest of us could enjoy it,” Gable wrote.
GoFundMe waives fees for nonprofit organizations such as the historical society, so all the money will go to the employees.
“Thank you for your very kind generosity during a very tough year for all of us!” Gable wrote.
Anand and his wife, Jaime, bought the Grist Mill in 2015 from the Lambeth family and made renovations.
The building was constructed in 1824 on the foundation of a previous grist mill built in 1806. The mill went out of business in the 1960s and was turned into a restaurant in 1976.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
