Grist Mill fire caused by appliance malfunction; fundraiser planned for employees

WARRENSBURG — The fire that heavily damaged the Grist Mill restaurant on Nov. 29 is believed to have been caused by some type of kitchen appliance, according to fire officials.

The community continues to rally for those affected by the loss of the business.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team, said the fire is being blamed on some type of refrigeration unit.

Investigators are not exactly sure how it started. Additional testing of the equipment would be needed in a laboratory to determine exactly what went wrong.

The building at 100 River St. is a total loss.

Owner Ash Anand did not return a message on Tuesday, seeking comments about plans to rebuild.

The community is stepping up to help in the meantime. Radici Kitchen & Bar on Ridge Street in Glens Falls is hosting a benefit dinner on Monday for the restaurant staff. A portion of all dine-in and takeout sales will be donated to a GoFundMe account set up for Grist Mill employees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

James Humphreys, bar manager for Radici, said the business wanted to help out another establishment, and one of their cooks works at both places.