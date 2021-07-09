Grishkot remembered as health pioneer, detail oriented planner of balloon festival

The community is mourning the passing of Joan Grishkot, who worked behind the scenes of the Adirondack Balloon Festival and served as Warren County’s first director of health services.
Grishkot died at her home on Thursday at the age of 79 after a brief illness.
She was the treasurer of the festival, and her husband Walter, who died in 2011, was the public face.
Her full-time job was as Warren County’s health services director from July 1966 to October 1997. Grishkot, a registered nurse, continued to work for the county on a part-time basis after her retirement.
County officials put out a statement, saying she hired many of the staff members still there today, including Director Ginelle Jones and assistant directors Patricia Belden and Val Whisenant.
“Joan was a leader in public health and a pioneer here in Warren County,” Jones said in a statement. “She truly built the public health infrastructure in Warren County. Joan retired from her director job but never retired from helping others. She did so much and was still involved with many organizations.
“We are so grateful for all she has done for Public Health. We will greatly miss her leadership and knowledge. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.”
Grishkot was president of Greater Adirondack Home Health Aides.
She helped numerous other health care and human services agencies over the years, including WAIT House, Inter-Lakes Health, Warren-Washington Counties Community Services and Fort Hudson Health Systems.
County officials said Grishkot kept in touch at Warren County Health Services and provided advice and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. She bought lunch for the whole staff at one point.
“Joan was an incredible advocate for our entire community, always welcoming and full of energy, and we are a better community because of all of Joan’s efforts,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “The world needs more Joan Grishkots.”
Maury Thompson, a former Post-Star reporter and author of the book “The Biggest Kid at the Balloon Festival,” said Joan took care of the festival’s little details, such as making sure the T-shirt vendors had change.
Thompson said Joan and Walter balanced each other out.
“Walter with his enthusiasm was like the propane that made the balloons inflate and fly, and Joan with her practical sense and organizational skills was the tether that kept things grounded when the winds were rough,” he said.
Thompson said Joan Grishkot was active in St. Mary’s Church and served as a reader at Mass up until very recently.
“Her faith was a very strong part of her life,” he said.
Thompson also noted how dedicated Grishkot was to the scholarship fund established in her husband’s memory. The money went to college students pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace.
“She wouldn’t just hand out a check. Once the check was passed out, she would keep in touch with the parents of those students,” she said.
“It was like those scholarship recipients became extended members of a family,” Thompson said.
After Walter’s death, Thompson said he would make a joke with Joan whenever strong winds grounded balloons.
“I would say ‘Oh, that’s just Walter up in heaven, getting excited and jumping up and down because it was balloon festival time,’” he said.
“Now she’s with Walter in heaven and will be able to keep the balloons flying in Queensbury,” Thompson added.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.