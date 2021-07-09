Grishkot remembered as health pioneer, detail oriented planner of balloon festival

The community is mourning the passing of Joan Grishkot, who worked behind the scenes of the Adirondack Balloon Festival and served as Warren County’s first director of health services.

Grishkot died at her home on Thursday at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

She was the treasurer of the festival, and her husband Walter, who died in 2011, was the public face.

Her full-time job was as Warren County’s health services director from July 1966 to October 1997. Grishkot, a registered nurse, continued to work for the county on a part-time basis after her retirement.

County officials put out a statement, saying she hired many of the staff members still there today, including Director Ginelle Jones and assistant directors Patricia Belden and Val Whisenant.

“Joan was a leader in public health and a pioneer here in Warren County,” Jones said in a statement. “She truly built the public health infrastructure in Warren County. Joan retired from her director job but never retired from helping others. She did so much and was still involved with many organizations.