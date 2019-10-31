WHITE CREEK — White Creek Supervisor Robert Shay is running on the Republican line for his eighth term and the way he sees it, the more he serves his community, the more he wants to do for the town.
“I believe in community service. I served on the (Cambridge) Village Board for 14 years, I was mayor for seven years,” he said, referring to the years prior to his 15 years as town supervisor. “I was born and raised in Cambridge and I learned early about community service. In a small town it is a big deal.”
And next week, for the second time, James Griffith is challenging Shay for his long-held seat. The two faced-off in the 2017 supervisor’s race, with Shay as victor.
But Griffith said that in the last election he decided to run just six weeks before the election and he missed the endorsement, this year he is ready to win.
“Somebody needs to step-up and carry the torch and not lose what we have already done,” said Griffith, who is running on the Democratic line and the independent line, White Creek Unity.
Shay said what he brings to White Creek is a stable style of governing.
“We operate within our budget,” he said, adding that they continue to stay within the tax cap. “We try to stay as close to the vest as we can.”
But with the bulk of the town’s budget tied to maintaining 56 miles of town roads, it’s a challenge. That’s why Shay said they start buying salt and sand in the summer to get the best prices.
“You don’t want to wait to the last minute for that,” he said. “The earlier in, you get the better price.”
Griffith said if elected he would develop a plan for highway equipment purchases, but according to Shay the town already works within a schedule for vehicle maintenance and replacement.
“I believe in maintaining a fleet and turning the vehicles,” he said. “You have to have proper equipment.”
Both Shay and Griffith are from the area and both agree that preserving the land and agriculture are critical to the town’s future.
“Land is our biggest asset and land is our biggest economic impact,” said Griffith. “With dairy farms closing, we have to find alternative agricultural uses for these lands. We need to work with the ASA (Agricultural Stewardship Association) to protect the farm lands.”
What are the town's challenges?
Shay said that Internet and cell service has been a huge obstacle. But over the last year, Internet, with the exception of a few small pockets, came to White Creek.
“Even the people living in Shaftsbury Hollow got Internet service,” Shay said. “That’s a big deal."
But he wants everyone to have the connections and Shay said he is currently working with Washington County Director of Economic Development Laura Oswald, who lives in White Creek, to find alternative options to get Internet to the few still without service.
The cellphone issue remains a problem, he said.
“Cellphone service is horrid,” he said, referring to safety concerns without cell service. “If you live in Ash Grove and its raining and you have a fire you can’t call for help. We don’t have the towers. “
But he said anybody willing to come into the town with towers and service, “we’ll take it all.”
According to Griffith, workforce development is a big issue for the town.
“We need something to help graduating students staying in the area. We need to give them tools after high school,” he said, suggesting programs working with SUNY Adirondack, the Cambridge Library. The Cambridge Central School has a $10 million media center that is very high tech, maybe we could use it for some sort of satellite workforce training.”
Additionally, Griffith said the town needs decent paying jobs and if elected he would explore Route 22 opportunities. But it’s not his intention to jump in and change things right away.
“At first I would seek first to understand and then be understood,” he said.
And for Shay, it goes back to his core beliefs.
“What it boils down to, everything is local and it’s about finding ways to help people,” he said.
