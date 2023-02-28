HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Planning Board on Monday approved the rehabilitation of Griffin Hall into a restaurant.

Hudson Falls attorney William Nikas, owner of the historic building, explained to board members that the space needs a lot of attention before it could be considered inhabitable.

"It needs a lot of structure work. There are problems with the seven or eight support beams on each floor, and I had a special engineer come in to look at things. The beams don't match up from the basement to the second floor and will need to be repositioned," he said. "There's been leakage of stormwater in the basement, so half of the concrete floor needs to be removed and repaired."

A feature Nikas is looking to keep is a component to the garage door on the front of the building, which was at one time the home of Adirondack Furniture. He explained that the building used to house Dan Griffin's antique cars.

"Back in the day, he would bring in his cars though the garage door that's still on the front of the building. There's still a huge wheel that use to run the car lift from the basement to the second floor," he said. "It's attached to the ceiling of the second floor."

Members of the public were in attendance and raised concern over the parking limitations of the building. Nikas said that the occupancy and parking of the building could vary.

The parking lot adjacent to Griffin Hall was not included in Nikas' purchase of the hall.

"It could be a restaurant, or even a deli, so there's less foot traffic," he said.

A community member voiced his concerns for parking, regardless of what is done with the space. Joe Schwenk, who owns a building at 110 Main St., said the idea of a restaurant isn't practical for the space.

"Someway, parking needs to be addressed. We already have two restaurants down that way," he said.

Matthew Nelson of Mechanic Street said the application seemed vague and asked about the current assessment value of the deteriorating building, as the last assessment was performed in 2009.

Nikas said it is worth less than the assessed value.

Nelson is also concerned about parking.

"Just because the space is exempt from parking doesn't mean it shouldn't be considered," Nelson said.

Elm Street resident Diane Yole said she is positive that Nikas will do great things with the building to impact economic growth in the area.

"Everything that he has done for this village, he has done well and in good taste. I would love to see that building be saved," she said.