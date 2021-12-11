Gregwood Circle fire destroys bathroom

QUEENSBURY — West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 6 Gregwood Circle at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

First Assistant Chief Tyson Converse said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, it was discovered that an electrical fire had started in the bathroom of the residence.

Fire personnel were able to locate and contain the fire to the bathroom.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to Converse.

The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the two residents affected by the fire. Converse said that the bathroom was unusable as a result of the fire, so the Red Cross placed the two somewhere until they are able to get it fixed.

The rest of the residence was in good condition, according to Converse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.