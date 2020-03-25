Greenwich woman overdue from hike assisted in High Peaks

NORTH ELBA — A Greenwich woman was assisted by forest rangers after a person alerted authorities she had not returned from a hike in the High Peaks the day before.

At 7:19 a.m. Saturday, a caller contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch requesting assistance to locate the 46-year-old woman who was hiking Mount Marcy, Skylight and Gray trails in the Adirondack High Peaks.

The caller stated the woman began her hike the day before at 4:30 a.m. and had not returned.

Three rangers were dispatched and located the hiker’s vehicle at the ADK Loj.

New York State Police aviation assistance was requested to fly the Four Corners, Summit and Panther Gorge as additional rangers joined the search, checking the area between Feldspar and Lake Tear of the Clouds.

Attempts were also made to ping the subject’s phone, with no success.

As rangers made sweeps of the trails at higher elevations, Forest Ranger Sarah Bode located the hiker on the trail.

The woman hiked out on her own power at 2:53 p.m. and was brought to AMC Lake Placid for treatment. Her condition was not released.

