Greenwich will hold annual Halloween parade Oct. 25

GREENWICH — The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will hold its 29th annual Halloween parade and costume judging Oct. 25.

Participants should plan to gather at 1 p.m. at the corner of Washington Street and Main Street.

The parade will march along Main Street to Academy Street and the parking lot of the Greenwich town offices building, 2 Academy St., to the right of the Greenwich Free Library, where judging will be done.

Everyone gets a treat for marching in the parade. Candy and a participant ribbon will be given to all participants, and judging will take place in five categories: best dressed pet, most original, funniest, scariest and best group/family.

Ribbons will be awarded to first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category. The “Best in Parade” will be chosen as the winner of the $100 prize.

"The Greenwich Chamber is excited to have a fall activity for kids during this year of seemingly endless event cancellations and uncertainty," said Managing Director Kelly Stephen Eustis said in a statement. "We are pleased to continue the almost 30-year tradition of holding a Halloween parade in the village of Greenwich."

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Face masks will be required and all in attendance will be asked to adhere to social-distancing protocols. For more information, email info@greenwichchamber.org.

