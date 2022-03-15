Greenwich voters approve capital project

GREENWICH — Greenwich school district residents overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday night to approve a total of $3.6 million for a new capital project.

The vote was 231 in favor to 80 against.

The project covers:

Reconstructing two boys bathrooms in the high school;

Replacing the high school gym bleachers;

Adding 45 parking spaces at the tennis courts, adding lighting, and reconfiguring a drainage swale;

Installing synthetic turf on the athletic field with lines for several sports and custom end zones and graphics, paving and surfacing the D-zones (curved areas between the track and ends of the athletic field);

Installing new 500-seat bleachers with a paved ADA-compliant walkway.

The school proposes to apply $925,000 from its fund balance and bond $2.68 million over 20 years. The bond payments would be covered by state aid, so there would be no impact on district taxes.

In a public presentation on Feb. 17, athletic director Kevin Collins said the artificial turf would enable the school to hold field hockey, football, lacrosse and soccer games in almost any weather. Baseball and softball practices could start earlier in the spring. The school wouldn’t have to rent fields at other schools to hold games or practices, and it could rent its field to other schools and community groups such as youth football, soccer and lacrosse. The maintenance costs for artificial turf would be lower.

Now the project has been approved, work could be “substantially completed” by spring of 2025, according to the school’s website.

Voters also approved a $8.1 million capital project in 2018. The total estimated cost of Phase 2 is $2.64 million.

Part of the referendum that voters approved Tuesday night includes the go-ahead with Phase 2 of this project.

The district will apply $2 million left in the 2018-approved project and $640,000 from an American Rescue Plan grant. The school board is authorized to add $150,000 to the fund balance to reduce the local share of future projects.

The Phase 2 projects are:

A new elevator in the primary building, including reconstruction of the main office suite and adjacent spaces;

Reconstruction of the six-lane track and field events area;

Replacement of fences at the primary and middle grade building, parking lot and softball fields.

Freelance writer Evan Lawrence contributed to this report.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.