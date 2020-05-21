Greenwich video store fast-forwarding toward July closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWICH — The popularity of movies has never waned, but after 30 years in business, owner Bob Gustafson is closing Video Korner II.

“I’ll be 68 in October,” Gustafson said. “It’s time to retire.”

While movie formats and ways of accessing movies have come and gone, Gustafson is still renting VHS tapes and DVDs. New releases cost $2.95 per day. Older titles rent two for $2 for two days.

Video Korner II has a little more than 10,000 titles, Gustafson said, covering all genres. They’re split about 50-50 between VHS and DVD formats.

DVDs arrived in 2000.

“Some people were smart enough to save their old VCRs, because that’s what the old movies are on,” Gustafson said. Because of the cost, some classics have never been converted from tape to discs, he said.

Gustafson and a partner opened the store elsewhere in the village in June 1990. Their initial stock was 500 titles displayed on homemade shelves. The partner had a video store in South Glens Falls and they thought Greenwich would be a good market. It was a good call, and Gustafson bought out the partner in 1992.