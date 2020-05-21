Greenwich video store fast-forwarding toward July closure

GREENWICH — The popularity of movies has never waned, but after 30 years in business, owner Bob Gustafson is closing Video Korner II.
“I’ll be 68 in October,” Gustafson said. “It’s time to retire.”
While movie formats and ways of accessing movies have come and gone, Gustafson is still renting VHS tapes and DVDs. New releases cost $2.95 per day. Older titles rent two for $2 for two days.
Video Korner II has a little more than 10,000 titles, Gustafson said, covering all genres. They’re split about 50-50 between VHS and DVD formats.
DVDs arrived in 2000.
“Some people were smart enough to save their old VCRs, because that’s what the old movies are on,” Gustafson said. Because of the cost, some classics have never been converted from tape to discs, he said.
Gustafson and a partner opened the store elsewhere in the village in June 1990. Their initial stock was 500 titles displayed on homemade shelves. The partner had a video store in South Glens Falls and they thought Greenwich would be a good market. It was a good call, and Gustafson bought out the partner in 1992.
When the store opened, the owners kept all their records by hand. In 1995, Gustafson decided to go digital. He still uses that Dell computer with its cathode-ray monitor and its accompanying printer.
In 1999, Gustafson bought a vacant lot on Main Street and built a new store with more than six times the space. He’s been there since 2000, keeping old titles on the shelves that line the aisles and walls and adding new ones as they’re released. Don’t bother looking up the store on the internet, though. Video Korner II has neither a website nor a Facebook page.
“I don’t want my information out there where anyone can get at it,” Gustafson said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday.
Gustafson said he plans to shut down in early July.
Some customers are interested in buying their favorite titles and someone else will take the remaining inventory to sell, he said. The building, with 3,300 square feet on a small lot, is listed at $329,000.
The best part of the business has been “being my own boss and dealing with people,” Gustafson said. “I’ve met a lot of nice people.”
Gustafson couldn’t recall any all-time favorites among his customers, although comedies are always popular, he said. He doesn’t have a favorite movie himself.
“I don’t have a chance to watch many movies,” he said.
