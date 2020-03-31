Greenwich teachers, staff to hold parade Thursday morning

GREENWICH — Greenwich Central School teachers and staff members will hold an hour-long parade on Thursday morning through the community.

The parade, led by a school bus, will start at 11 a.m. at the school.

The parade is meant to let K-12 students and their families at home know that school personnel are thinking of them during the pandemic.

A page on the school website states: "Everyone at school is missing you, so we are driving around to say hello!"

Students are asked to "wear your Greenwich gear and give a wave" as school personnel "show some love and support from a distance."

The parade route:

Line up in the school parking lot to start.

Turn left onto Gray Avenue.

Make left onto North Road.

Turn right into the second Queensgate entrance. Follow the horseshoe around exiting left back to North Road.

Continue straight to Prospect.

Make a right onto Cooper. Follow Cooper back to Gray Avenue.

Once back to Gray Avenue, turn right onto Church Street.

Turn a right onto Main Street. Continue straight. Turn around at the Kmart plaza parking lot.

Once turned around, follow Main Street back and turn right onto Hill Street.

Make 1st right onto Bleeker Street.

Turn left onto Academy Street.

Make a right onto Corliss. Then take a left on Corliss Avenue.

At the stop sign, turn left onto VanNess.

At the next stop sign, turn right to get back on Academy Street.

Turn right on Abeel. At the baseball field/Warren Tire, turn left onto Wilson.

Turn right onto Wilson.

Turn left onto Lark. Stay on Lark to circle back around to Wilson.

Turn right onto Wilson. At the first stop sign, turn right onto Carl.

Turn right onto Academy.

Turn left onto Snell.

Turn left onto Hill.

Turn left onto Abeel.

At the first stop sign, turn right onto Academy.

Turn right onto VanNess.

Turn left onto Hill.

Take a right on Bleeker. Follow to Washington.

Take a left on Main Street.

At the first light, turn right onto Washington to return back to school.

