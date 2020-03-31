Greenwich teachers, staff to hold parade Thursday morning
0 comments

Greenwich teachers, staff to hold parade Thursday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Greenwich Central School teachers and staff members will hold an hour-long parade on Thursday morning through the community.

The parade, led by a school bus, will start at 11 a.m. at the school.

The parade is meant to let K-12 students and their families at home know that school personnel are thinking of them during the pandemic.

A page on the school website states: "Everyone at school is missing you, so we are driving around to say hello!"

Students are asked to "wear your Greenwich gear and give a wave" as school personnel "show some love and support from a distance."

The parade route:

  • Line up in the school parking lot to start.
  • Turn left onto Gray Avenue.
  • Make left onto North Road.
  • Turn right into the second Queensgate entrance. Follow the horseshoe around exiting left back to North Road.
  • Continue straight to Prospect.
  • Make a right onto Cooper. Follow Cooper back to Gray Avenue.
  • Once back to Gray Avenue, turn right onto Church Street.
  • Turn a right onto Main Street. Continue straight. Turn around at the Kmart plaza parking lot.
  • Once turned around, follow Main Street back and turn right onto Hill Street.
  • Make 1st right onto Bleeker Street.
  • Turn left onto Academy Street.
  • Make a right onto Corliss. Then take a left on Corliss Avenue.
  • At the stop sign, turn left onto VanNess.
  • At the next stop sign, turn right to get back on Academy Street.
  • Turn right on Abeel. At the baseball field/Warren Tire, turn left onto Wilson.
  • Turn right onto Wilson.
  • Turn left onto Lark. Stay on Lark to circle back around to Wilson.
  • Turn right onto Wilson. At the first stop sign, turn right onto Carl.
  • Turn right onto Academy.
  • Turn left onto Snell.
  • Turn left onto Hill.
  • Turn left onto Abeel.
  • At the first stop sign, turn right onto Academy.
  • Turn right onto VanNess.
  • Turn left onto Hill.
  • Take a right on Bleeker. Follow to Washington.
  • Take a left on Main Street.
  • At the first light, turn right onto Washington to return back to school.
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News