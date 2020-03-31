Greenwich teachers, staff to hold parade Thursday morning

GREENWICH — Greenwich Central School teachers and staff members will hold an hour-long parade on Thursday morning through the community.
The parade, led by a school bus, will start at 11 a.m. at the school.
The parade is meant to let K-12 students and their families at home know that school personnel are thinking of them during the pandemic.
A page on the school website states: "Everyone at school is missing you, so we are driving around to say hello!"
Students are asked to "wear your Greenwich gear and give a wave" as school personnel "show some love and support from a distance."
The parade route:
- Line up in the school parking lot to start.
- Turn left onto Gray Avenue.
- Make left onto North Road.
- Turn right into the second Queensgate entrance. Follow the horseshoe around exiting left back to North Road.
- Continue straight to Prospect.
- Make a right onto Cooper. Follow Cooper back to Gray Avenue.
- Once back to Gray Avenue, turn right onto Church Street.
- Turn a right onto Main Street. Continue straight. Turn around at the Kmart plaza parking lot.
- Once turned around, follow Main Street back and turn right onto Hill Street.
- Make 1st right onto Bleeker Street.
- Turn left onto Academy Street.
- Make a right onto Corliss. Then take a left on Corliss Avenue.
- At the stop sign, turn left onto VanNess.
- At the next stop sign, turn right to get back on Academy Street.
- Turn right on Abeel. At the baseball field/Warren Tire, turn left onto Wilson.
- Turn right onto Wilson.
- Turn left onto Lark. Stay on Lark to circle back around to Wilson.
- Turn right onto Wilson. At the first stop sign, turn right onto Carl.
- Turn right onto Academy.
- Turn left onto Snell.
- Turn left onto Hill.
- Turn left onto Abeel.
- At the first stop sign, turn right onto Academy.
- Turn right onto VanNess.
- Turn left onto Hill.
- Take a right on Bleeker. Follow to Washington.
- Take a left on Main Street.
- At the first light, turn right onto Washington to return back to school.
