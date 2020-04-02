Greenwich teachers parade canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GREENWICH — A parade by Greenwich school teachers and staff that had been scheduled for late this morning has been canceled.

A teacher involved in the planning of the parade said in an email late Wednesday night that the parade would not happen due to the state's stay-home recommendations.

Greenwich Central School staff had planned to hold an hour-long parade, led by a school bus, starting at 11 a.m. to let K-12 students and their families at home know that school personnel are thinking of them during the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0