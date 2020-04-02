Greenwich teachers parade canceled
Greenwich teachers parade canceled

GREENWICH — A parade by Greenwich school teachers and staff that had been scheduled for late this morning has been canceled.

A teacher involved in the planning of the parade said in an email late Wednesday night that the parade would not happen due to the state's stay-home recommendations.

Greenwich Central School staff had planned to hold an hour-long parade, led by a school bus, starting at 11 a.m. to let K-12 students and their families at home know that school personnel are thinking of them during the pandemic.

 
 
 
