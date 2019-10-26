GLENS FALLS — Supervisor Sara Idleman has served the Town of Greenwich for 10 years, and if elected in November, she would be entering her sixth term as town supervisor.
Among her accomplishments during her long tenure as town supervisor, Idleman said that two recent grants will help the town grow.
“One of the most exciting things for me, the town of Greenwich has gotten some funding to upgrade and create two different parks, one on the Batten Kill and one on the Hudson River,” Idleman said during a meeting with The Post-Star editorial board this week. “We’re linking villages, we’re getting people into the area and there’s a lot of money that’s spent on biking and the fact that Greenwich now has a piece of property which is pretty much halfway on the Champlain Canal Trail is pretty exciting.”
Idleman, who is running on the Democratic and Independent lines, has run unopposed in some years. But this year, Don Ward, who is running on the Republican and Independent lines, is challenging her long-held seat.
“People say, ‘are you going to win?’ and I say, ‘you never know,’” Idleman said. “We’re in a position to do well, but you never know.”
Idleman explained that they got funding from both New York Senator Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and New York Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, to create an environmental, recreational, historical, cultural center.
“I really believe that our parks and green space are a form of social justice,” she said. “They are open to the public, accessible, and I think it goes a long way in developing the community. Community development and collaboration is probably one of the most important things I do as a supervisor.”
Ward, who worked for 30 years with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, said he’s knocked on 400 Greenwich doors while campaigning.
“I decided to run to restore common sense solutions,” Ward said during a meeting with The Post-Star editorial board this week, explaining that he thinks the town needs better communication. “I’m not going to take the $13,000 salary. I’m here to serve the people, and it can go back to the general fund and we can find a better use for it.”
Some of the town’s problems, said Ward: “The taxes are too high, there is a stagnant business environment and there is not enough transparency.”
“We have to communicate,” he said, adding that, if elected, he would send out regular information to the community, go out and talk to people and hold town halls to give everyone an opportunity to share ideas and concerns. “We have to build a consensus on both sides.”
Ward pointed to Idleman’s efforts to develop more parks in the town and said that more needs to be done to bring business into the community, and he is willing to get in the car and tell businesses about what Greenwich has to offer.
Still, Idleman said that she thinks the recreational activities do boost business.
“As far as the park goes, I really believe what we are doing is improving the quality of life for people. This park is right on the Champlain Canalway Trail ... it brings bikers and people into our community.”
Additionally, Ward said that he did not believe Idleman had a good grasp of the budget, pointing to several things, including the fact that the town may go over the tax cap this year.
Idelman was unable to say if the town will actually go over the tax cap because the budget has not been finalized, but she did say it is a possibility.
