Greenwich students tests positive for COVID-19 but has not attended classes this year
Greenwich students tests positive for COVID-19 but has not attended classes this year

GREENWICH — Greenwich Central School District Superintendent Mark Fish said in a news release early Friday afternoon that one student, who had not been in school, had gone to the doctor and gotten a positive test.

The school sent out a second news release at about 5 p.m. confirming a second case of a student, who has been in school.

Washington County Public Health officials have been identifying contacts related to the case. Those people involved are being notified and either quarantined and/or isolated depending on the exposure, in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

