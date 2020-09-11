Greenwich student tests positive for COVID-19 but has not attended classes this year

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Central School District is reporting that it has been notified of a student who has tested positive for COVID-19, but that person has not yet attended school this year.

Superintendent Mark Fish said in a news release that the student had been diagnosed after visiting a doctor.

The person had not visited any of the district’s facilities. District administration is working closely with Washington County Public Health to assist in the investigation.

County health officials have been identifying contacts related to the case. Those people involved are being notified and either quarantined and/or isolated depending on the exposure, in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

