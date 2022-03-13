Greenwich school district voters to decide capital projects Tuesday

GREENWICH — A total of $3.6 million for new capital projects at Greenwich Central School is up for a referendum Tuesday. Also on the ballot are Phase 2 projects from a $8.1 million capital project that voters authorized in 2018.

The $3.6 million referendum covers:

Reconstruction of two boys bathrooms in the high school

Replacement of the high school gym bleachers

Adding 45 parking spaces at the tennis courts, adding lighting, and reconfiguring a drainage swale

Installing synthetic turf on the athletic field with lines for several sports and custom end zones and graphics, paving and surfacing the D-zones (curved areas between the track and ends of the athletic field)

Installing new 500-seat bleachers with a paved ADA-compliant walkway

The school proposes to apply $925,000 from its fund balance and bond $2,680,000 over 20 years. The bond payments would be covered by state aid, so there would be no impact on district taxes.

In a public presentation on Feb. 17, athletic director Kevin Collins said the artificial turf would enable the school to hold field hockey, football, lacrosse and soccer games in almost any weather. Baseball and softball practices could start earlier in the spring. The school wouldn’t have to rent fields at other schools to hold games or practices, and it could rent its field to other schools and community groups such as youth football, soccer and lacrosse. The maintenance costs for artificial turf would be lower.

If approved by voters and the state Education Department, work could be “substantially completed” by spring of 2025, according to the school’s website.

The Phase 2 projects are:

A new elevator in the primary building, including reconstruction of the main office suite and adjacent spaces

Reconstruction of the six-lane track and field events area

Replacement of fences at the primary and middle grade building, parking lot and softball fields

The total estimated cost of Phase 2 is $2.64 million. The school would apply $2 million left in the 2018-approved project and $640,000 from an American Rescue Plan grant. The school would be authorized to add $150,000 to the fund balance to reduce the local share of future projects.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the primary cafeteria. For more information, visit the school website at www.greenwichcsd.org/article/678305.

