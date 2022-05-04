Greenwich school district chooses new superintendent

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Central School District Board of Education has chosen its new superintendent.

The board will appoint Jennifer L. Steimle at its next meeting on May 9.

Steimle has been the director of K-12 humanities and elementary instruction at Saratoga Springs City School District since 2018.

"Dr. Steimle is a proven leader who has excelled as both an educator and an administrator. She's going to bring great energy and passion to the position, and we look forward to her leading Greenwich Central School into the future," Michael Conlin, board president, said in a news release.

Steimle had previously worked in the Greenwich school district in 2006 as the assistant elementary principal. Before moving to Saratoga Springs, she worked in the Queensbury and Corinth school districts.

The board is offering Steimle an initial salary of $152,000, and she will start her new position on July 1.

"I look forward to working with the board, the leadership team, staff and the community to continue the excellence in education GCSD is known for," Steimle said in a news release.

Steimle has a bachelor of science in elementary education psychology and a master of science in reading specialization from SUNY Plattsburgh. She also has a doctorate from Russell Sage College.

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Superintendent James Dexter coordinated the search on behalf of the district.

Steimle will succeed Mark Fish, who was superintendent since 2014. He announced his retirement in December.

