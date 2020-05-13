Greenwich school board approves $21.9 million budget

School staff is still working to feed and educate the district’s students, Fish said during Monday’s virtual meeting. They are discussing how to end the school year, whether to offer summer school and what school will look like when the state allows schools to reopen. The state Education Department and BOCES will have guidance, he said.

“It’s going to be a different place in the fall,” Fish said. “Will we have sports? The school needs to be safe for kids to come back to.” That could mean masks, hand sanitizer, and smaller classes, Fish added.

“We want kids to come back to a place they love and that’s home,” Fish said. “We want to have a safe place where parents want to send their kids.”

The full budget will be available May 26. A virtual budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m., June 1 during the board's next regular meeting. Instructions for joining will be on the district’s website, www.greenwichcsd.org.

The budget vote will be on June 9 by absentee ballot. Voters will also be asked to approve $222,600 to buy school buses and vehicles, and to choose a board member to replace Michael Conlin, whose term is expiring. There will be no library proposition because the Greenwich and Easton public libraries have agreed not to ask for more funds.

All district residences will receive a postcard explaining the absentee ballot procedure. Anyone who has voted in the last four years will automatically receive an absentee ballot, Fish said. New residents and those who have missed past votes can apply for a ballot.

