Greenwich revitalization plan unveiled to public

GREENWICH — Increasing access to the Batten Kill and developing more housing are two goals of a revitalization plan for the town and village of Greenwich, which was unveiled last week.

Staff from Chazen, a LaBella Company, presented the plans at two open houses on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Greenwich Free Library.

The report examines possibilities for 385 acres in the town and village of Greenwich. The study area roughly follows the Route 29 commercial corridor from the Easton side of the village in the southeast to just beyond the Route 40 roundabout in the northwest.

The area includes 107 acres of potential brownfield sites and more than 103 acres of vacant, abandoned and underutilized sites.

The planning process started two summers ago with a grant from the state Brownfield Opportunity Area grant program, said new Greenwich Town Board member Tom Graves, a local business owner.

“The initial grant process was to examine and identify brownfield areas and clean them up,” Graves said. In the process, local officials realized that “there are a lot of interesting properties around here. They’re just not being utilized.”

LaBella had done a streetscape and waterfront plan for the town and village in 2019, so some of the groundwork was already in place. The BOA grant expanded that to include ideas for revitalization along Main Street and the village’s waterfront on the Batten Kill.

A steering committee with representatives from the town, village, business community and the Battenkill Conservancy worked with Chazen staff. Public comments were collected via a survey in June and July and added to the draft.

Getting down to the river

One strong theme that emerged was a desire to get down to the Batten Kill.

“At every public meeting we’ve had around this, people say, ‘We need access to the Batten Kill,’” said Greenwich Village Mayor Pamela Fuller.

Except for a small park on Rock Street, most of the village’s waterfront is privately owned and lined by deteriorating remnants of the mills that once depended on the river’s water power. Three dams, including a hydropower dam, block passage by canoes and kayaks.

Norabelle Greenberger, a senior planner with Chazen, said one of the main sites is the Dunbarton Mill property.

The mill, founded in the late 19th century to manufacture linen thread, was a major source of the area’s prosperity into the 20th century. The abandoned structure burned around 15 years ago, and the village began looking into acquiring the 9-acre site in 2016, Greenberger said.

Chris Rounds, a senior principal at Chazen, said that despite some constraints, the site “has tremendous potential,” including some structures that could be salvaged. A separate committee developed concepts for development, including housing, riverside dining, public access for water-based recreation, walking and biking trails and an amphitheater for outdoor events.

Other industrial sites between the Dunbarton site and the Route 372 bridge could also be redeveloped, Graves said. “We need to capitalize and take advantage of being on one of the most beautiful rivers in the country.”

More housing needed

One concern of the steering committee was the availability of housing in the area. The draft plan says senior housing could be built in several underutilized areas near the Hannaford plaza, including the Glens Falls Hospital Regional Medical Center across Route 29.

An advantage of the site and others nearby is that residents could easily walk to shopping and the medical center, although gaps in the sidewalks would have to be addressed, said Chazen planner Kyle Hatch.

Greenwich has seen a small influx of people, especially younger people, since the 2010 census, Graves said.

“The ability to work remotely has increased. People from downstate are moving up and finding the area has a lot of culture, a lot to do,” he said.

Next steps

Once the town and village boards adopt a plan, most likely in February or March, Greenberger said they can apply to the state to become a designated brownfield opportunity area.

That will qualify the municipalities for state funds to start projects related to the plan, such as studies of water and sewer infrastructure, market and feasibility studies, updates to town and village zoning, studies to determine cleanup needs for old industrial sites, and archaeological surveys, Greenberger said.

Fuller said the consultants have done a fabulous job and there were a lot of comments from the public.

“It’s the first time during my time in office that the village has cooperated with the town. I’ve enjoyed working with the town,” Fuller said.

The draft plan is available for review on the town and village websites at www.greenwichny.org and https://villageofgreenwich.org, and at the Greenwich Free Library. Comments can be submitted to ngreenberger@chazencompanies.com or 518-824-1933, or on comment forms available at the library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0