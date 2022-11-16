Greenwich residents discuss the 'big picture' for town, village

GREENWICH — Housing, agriculture and open space, and parks and recreation were the topics of discussion Tuesday evening at the first public workshop for the town’s and village’s joint comprehensive plan, held at the Greenwich elementary school gym.

Thirty-five town and village residents signed in for the event. Norabelle Greenberger, a planner with LaBella Associates, explained that the plan creates a “big picture” to determine where the town and village are, where residents would like to go, and how the community can get there.

The town did a 15-year update on its plan in 2004. The village lacks a comprehensive plan, she said, and needs to update its zoning laws, adopted in the 1970s. The comprehensive plan will incorporate recommendations from a recently completed town and village revitalization plan and will, in turn, inform the zoning updates.

Tuesday’s workshop was the next step in a process that began in the spring, Greenberger said.

Planners at LaBella have identified several trends that will affect the area over the next 20 years. Although the town and village have both lost population, the village is seeing an influx of younger people. Planners estimate that the area will need 470 more housing units over the next 20 years, mostly as village rentals, single-family homes on small lots, and town homes, for people age 25 to 34 and those 65 and older.

Agriculture and open space are an important part of the area’s identity, Greenberger said, but they are under pressure from development and a changing farm economy. The 14% increase in residential land in recent years has come at the loss of 10% of the area’s farmland.

Parks and recreation opportunities could contribute to the local economy but are underutilized. Planner Kyle Hatch said that in a workshop earlier that day with Greenwich Central School high school students, many students were unaware of all the town’s and village’s parks and recreation opportunities.

Participants split into three groups to discuss each of the topics. At the parks and recreation table, Hatch said the town and village should capitalize on the Empire State Trail, a recreational trail connecting New York City to Rouses Point and Buffalo. A recently opened section of the trail runs along the town’s Hudson River shoreline.

Downtown Greenwich “has all the things bicycle tourists look for in New England,” Hatch said.

State funding could be available for signs to help guide bicycle tourists to amenities such as shops and restaurants.

A woman pointed out that the town has no place for tourists to stay.

The wooded park at Thunder Mountain was popular with some of the residents, but they noted that the park has no sign and no street address, so it doesn’t show up on location apps. Also, the town has no zoning category for parks. Concerns were raised that residents may not want more people coming to town and village parks because they don’t want other people’s cars in front of their houses.

Sarah Murphy proposed a pedestrian bridge across the Batten Kill in the village so people have a safe way to reach the other side. Rock Street Park, on the river’s south shore, “is so close but so far away,” she said.

Participants in the housing discussion said that buying a house in the area is difficult and expensive, and the area needs all types of housing. They agreed that multiple unit and senior housing should be close to services and not in remote areas. Big subdivisions with identical houses were not welcome. Greenberger asked about attitudes toward short-term rentals and ADUs (accessory dwelling units), sometimes called mother-in-law apartments. People were open to short-term rentals but said they need to be regulated so that, as one participant put it, “big houses aren’t being rented out for weddings every weekend.” Another resident said that farmers have been putting up ADUs for years to house family members and farm workers.

In the agriculture and open space discussion, several people said they don’t farm themselves but lease land to farmers, often from other towns. Cropland “is valuable and in demand,” one man said. Another said the town has underutilized farmland that is too rocky to cultivate but could support grazing animals. Amish families have moved into the area and are operating a number of small farms and sawmills.

A woman noted that the school has a thriving agricultural education program.

“How many of those kids stay in agriculture, and how many stay here?” she asked.

During the summary, Greenberger asked how the town and village could be more sustainable and equitable. Participants said the area has no public transportation and needs ride or car sharing, or a public transit system. A bus to Saratoga Springs or Wilton two or three times a day would be helpful, one woman said.

LaBella staff will take information collected at the workshop, begin to develop a vision and goals, and do more outreach, including other public events to include more stakeholders, Greenberger said. At the end of the process, LaBella will submit a proposed plan to the town and village boards for their approval.