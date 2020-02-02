Greenwich resident is state's top forest ranger

A Greenwich man who has supervised forest rangers around the region for nearly two decades was promoted this month to lead all of the state’s rangers.

John Solan, a captain with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, was named acting state director of the DEC’s Division of Forest Protection after Eric Lahr retired from the position as of Jan. 31. He will oversee the state’s 141 forest rangers.

The DEC’s press office would not make Solan available for an interview last week, releasing only a one-paragraph biographical statement acknowledging the appointment when an interview was requested.

State Forest Ranger Scot Van Laer, head of the union that represents the rangers, said the state’s rangers were “excited” about Solan’s promotion.