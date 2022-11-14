Greenwich officials seek public input at Tuesday meeting on Comprehensive Plan update

GREENWICH — The town and village of Greenwich are seeking public comment as the municipalities review and update their joint Comprehensive Plan, which will guide development for the next 20 years.

The first public workshop for the update of the Comprehensive Plan will be held at the Greenwich Central School elementary gym on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenwich officials have begun a year-long process that will result in a new joint Comprehensive Plan, which is intended to reflect the recently completed Greenwich Revitalization Plan and serve as a guidance document that sets goals, policies and priorities for investing in the physical, economic and environmental future of the town and village, according to a news release.

Officials, in the release, said understanding the two municipalities' interconnected vision, goals, issues and opportunities, and the continued collaboration of the two communities, is the focus of the update efforts.

The project is being led by a committee appointed by the town and village boards with the assistance of planners from LaBella Associates.

An important part of a Comprehensive Plan is public input, according to the release.

For more information about the Comprehensive Plan update, visit the town and village’s websites or contact Norabelle Greenberger at 518-824-1933 or ngreenberger@labellapc.com.

"Citizens are encouraged to be an active part of this update process by participating in the November 15th public workshop," the release states. "The public event will begin with a presentation from the project consultant team to discuss the comprehensive planning process and review preliminary observations. This will be followed by group breakout sessions to collect input from participants on key issues, opportunities and trends and to develop a common vision for Greenwich’s future."