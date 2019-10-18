BALLSTON SPA — A Greenwich man who was one of three people arrested in a major drug sweep in the Schuylerville area last fall was sentenced Thursday to 6 months in jail.
Collin A. Morency, 20, of Abeel Avenue, pleaded guilty in August to attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance for a narcotics sale last summer in the town of Saratoga.
State Police said he was affiliated with Peter D. Hockford Jr., who was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in June for his role as a major cocaine and prescription drug dealer in Schuylerville and the Greenwich area.
The status of charges against the third suspect, William A. Bullard, 30, of Hudson Falls, was not available Friday.
