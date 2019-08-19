{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenwich man who was one of three people arrested in a major drug sweep in the Schuylerville area last fall pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge.

Collin A. Morency, 20, of Abeel Avenue, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance for a narcotics sale last summer in the town of Saratoga.

State Police said he was affiliated with Peter D. Hockford Jr., who was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in June for his role as a major cocaine and prescription drug dealer in Schuylerville and the Greenwich area.

Charges are still pending against the third man, William Bullard, 31, of Hudson Falls.

Morency faces up to 5 years in state prison when sentenced Oct. 17 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

