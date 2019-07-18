FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man is headed to state prison for 12 years for his guilty to a felony charge for sexual abuse of a child.
Walter J. Howard, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act for sexual contact he had with a child under the age of 11 earlier this year. He was arrested by State Police in February, and authorities said he was acquainted with the child.
He had also faced a first-degree sexual abuse count in the case, which is included in the plea agreement.
He agreed to a plea deal that includes a 12-year state prison term to be followed by 22 years on parole when he is sentenced next month by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Howard is being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing.
