Greenwich man gets jail, probation for sexual abuse of child

QUEENSBURY — A Greenwich man heard from the little girl he sexually abused Wednesday in Warren County Court as he was being sentenced, with the victim telling Judge John Hall she was still scared "he would come to get me."

The 11-year-old told Hall she was scared to tell anyone about the abuse by 49-year-old Michael Elmore, but eventually trusted a teacher who made an abuse report. Elmore was familiar with the girl.

That resulted in Elmore's arrest on felony and misdemeanor charges in Queensbury last September, and he pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, last November.

His victim got her chance to tell Elmore and the judge how she has "bad dreams" and fears that Elmore will abuse her again.

"He needs to go somewhere far away from me so maybe my bad dreams will go away," she said.

Hall reassured her that an order of protection will require Elmore to stay away from her for at least 12 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"You don't have to be afraid of anything," he said.

Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith told Hall he was concerned that Elmore seemed to blame the victim for initiating the sexual contact during an interview for a pre-sentence report in the case.