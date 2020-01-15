Greenwich man, friend complete thru-hike of 46 High Peaks in winter

“I always come up with these stupid ideas,” Nick Glasser said, “and then Mike remembers them, I guess, and brings them back up.”

Nick had come up with the idea, and when Mike’s cousins said they wanted to thru-hike the High Peaks, he said he’d test it out.

They planned for weeks, calling each other around five times a day to discuss it, to the point where they said it may have worried Mike’s wife, Nick’s fiancee and their co-workers.

They planned the trip to coincide with the full moon, enjoying good visibility while they hiked Haystack Mountain by moonlight.

They hadn’t planned it to also coincide with deep snow and rain.

First of its kind?

While many people have thru-hiked the High Peaks, few, if any, have done so in the winter … at least publicly.

“We have a feeling that maybe somebody has done it and they are humble enough to keep their mouth shut,” Nick said.

Jan Wellford, a record setting 46er thru-hiker, said he had never heard of a supported winter thru-hike before and was impressed with Nick and Mike’s time.