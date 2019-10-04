GREENWICH — A Greenwich man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated early Friday after a traffic stop on Bald Mountain Road, police records show.
Jared C. Besanceney, 29, was stopped by State Police for unspecified traffic violations around 1:45 a.m., the agency's public information website showed.
He was found to be drunk, and was charged with felony DWI because he has at least one prior DWI conviction. Prior media reports show he was arrested for DWI after a June 2015 crash in Easton where he drove into woods and fell asleep behind the wheel after the crash.
Besanceney was released pending prosecution in Greenwich Town Court.
