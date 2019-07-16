GREENWICH — A Greenwich man faces a host of charges after he drove drunk and crashed a vehicle early Sunday, according to State Police.
Douglas Johnson, 28, was arrested on Anthony Road after State Police received a call about a crashed, the State Police public information website showed.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were listed as being involved. The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. and Johnson was arrested at 4:45 a.m., police records show.
He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to keep right, and released pending prosecution in Greenwich Town Court.
