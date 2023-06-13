GREENWICH — A Greenwich man has been arrested following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in October.

Police arrested Robert C. Kelly Jr., 24, Friday after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Kelly was charged with two counts for failure to properly register as a sex offender, a class E Felony, as a result of a grand jury indictment in Washington County.

Kelly was arraigned in Washington County Court and held at Washington County jail, pending future court appearances.

Kelly was sentenced in 2014 to 2 to 6 years in prison in Orange County after being convicted of first-degree rape, according to the state inmate database. He was released late in 2018.

He is classified as a Leve 3 sex offender, which is the highest risk for reoffending, according to the state inmate database.