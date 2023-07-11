GREENWICH — An 86-year-old man died on Sunday after crashing an off-road vehicle into a pond.
State police responded to a property on Ferguson Road in Greenwich at about 10:32 a.m. for a report of a water emergency. An investigation determined that the man was operating a UTV when it accidentally entered a pond on the property. The man was unable to free himself from the vehicle, police said.
First responders located and removed him from the water, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene.