Greenwich Lions to welcome Ken Tingley, Joe Donahue and public on Dec. 15

GREENWICH — Former Post-Star editor Ken Tingley and WAMC radio host Joe Donahue will be joining forces to once again address newspapers and journalism.

Tingley has recently published two books: “The Last American Newspaper” and “The Last American Editor.” Donahue is featured Monday through Friday and WAMC’s Roundtable (90.3 FM).

The pair will be speaking at the Greenwich Lions Annual Holiday Guest Night on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Greenwich Elks Lodge (Route 40 south) and the public is invited to attend. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m., then by the guest speakers.

Tingley was the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls for 21 years and retired in 2020. Both of his books have been highly rated on Amazon.

For information about the dinner and to make reservations to attend, call President Craig Roods at 518-692-2613 before Friday, Dec. 9.

