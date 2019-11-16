Register a tractor for the parade

To enter a decorated tractor in the Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, fill out an application found online or at many local agricultural supply shops.

ENTRY FEE: $20 entry fee must be received by Monday, Nov. 18. After Nov. 18, entry fee is $30.

PARADE DAY: Check-in and line-up at 4:30 p.m. Parade kick-off at 6 p.m.

Space is limited to 75 tractors.