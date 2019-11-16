GREENWICH — The tractors are getting primped, polished and decorated with inventive lighting patterns in preparation for this week's Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade.
And on Saturday, Nov. 23, more than 50 farm tractors will begin lining up at Greenwich High School at 4:30 p.m. before rolling out an hour and a half later for their now-famous journey past thousands of spectators along the village streets.
"There is a remarkable community feeling of support," said Kathy Nichols-Tomkins, who has been on the lighted tractor parade committee since its inception. "My reward is when I look at everyone's faces. Everybody is smiling."
This is the seventh time the elaborately decorated tractors will make the holiday procession through Greenwich and Nichols-Tomkins said since the beginning, it has been the Chamber of Commerce's goal to honor and recognize the area's agricultural community.
When the chamber board first talked about hosting such an event, they thought they'd give it a try.
"We said, if we get 500 to come to this parade, we will consider it a success," Nichols-Tomkins said. "It was astounding to send these tractors off into the streets and see thousands lined up."
That first year was so surprisingly successful that all the Greenwich restaurants were packed.
"The restaurants were overwhelmed," she said about the event that was initially held on a Thursday night.
Since that first free lighted tractor parade, the committee has added events, food trucks, porta-pottys and music and moved it to Saturday night to make it easier for families to come.
Each year, the tractor participants nominate the Grand Marshal on their registration form.
"We want the Grand Marshal to be someone from the agricultural community," said Nichols-Tomkins, adding that it is a last minute rush to get the Grand Marshal connected to the parade because they wait until the entries come in this week. "We will know toward the end of the week."
Anyone who wants to enter a tractor must register, and forms are available in many agricultural supply stores and online.
The $20 registration fee helps cover the parade expenses like the DJ and tents and other supplies. It also goes toward a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating Greenwich senior who is pursuing a degree in agriculture.
This year, there will be a change to the judging. Like other years, the judges can see the tractors lined up ahead of time, but for the official judging, they will be sitting up in the grand stand to see the tractors.
There are eight award categories, and winners are given a 24-inch wreath with a rosette ribbon.
Also on tap for this Saturday will be a fun run, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes and lights for the run.
Following the parade, everyone is invited back to the school for music, free refreshments and getting a close-up look at the lighted tractors.
