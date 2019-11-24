GREENWICH — What can you do with a tractor and strings of lights? The 7th Annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, held Saturday evening in Greenwich, suggested that the possibilities are almost endless.
Among the more than 50 entries were two Islands of Misfit Toys, two tropical paradises, Imperial Storm Troopers, several dozen Dalmatians, dancing dinosaurs, Peanuts characters, and lots of elves and presents in shiny paper. Tractors and farm equipment of all sizes, shapes, and vintages were joined by snowmobiles, canoes, and a white U.S. Postal Service van. Music ranged from traditionals like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” to “Snoopy and the Red Baron” and six kilted bagpipers.
Members of Battenkill Community Services chose Star Wars for their float theme this year, said director Mark Glory.
“There’s a new movie coming out, and a lot of our people are interested in Star Wars,” Glory said. Participants had decorated the hay wagon and tractor, and 15 were on the float, dressed in white Storm Trooper costumes. “Everyone looks forward to (the parade),” Glory said.
Travis Murphy, his daughter Paice, and her friend Kooper had brought his tractor and float from Corinth, decorated with American flags, seating, a snowman, and Christmas tree. “It’s something to be festive,” Murphy said. A heater in the middle of the float helped keep the girls warm on a chilly night. The heater “is a nice touch,” Murphy said. “I didn’t have that last year.”
The U.S. Postal Service entered for the first time this year, said Rachel Rowland, who works in marketing and sales for the service.
Twenty-two postal employees from Greenwich, Cambridge, Argyle, Cossayuna, Salem, and Schuylerville dressed as green-jacketed elves and presents and accompanied a shiny USPS van on a float pulled by Rowland’s husband’s tractor. “We’re delivering to you for the holidays!” Rowland said. Shane Nolan, from Kenyon Hill Farm in Jackson, just had his green John Deere tractor, festooned with green and white lights and a lighted Holstein cow on the front.
His two children, Graham and Emma, would ride with him in the heated cab.
“We’ve come every year but the first,” Nolan said. “It’s pretty neat. It gets us off the farm.” The Tony Dance Troupe from Argyle had transformed a Williams Pulling Team tractor into an enormous white and black dog and themselves into more than 20 Dalmatians, thanks to Tyvek suits and black spray paint.
“This is our third year entering,” said Patty Hammond. Last year the group took first place in the parade with their Polar Express float, she said.
The float and tractor “took many, many, many hours to build,” Hammond said.
“We just love parades. We do a float every year in the Argyle parade. When you see the look on kids’ faces, you know all the work you put into it is worth it.”
