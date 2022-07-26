Greenwich home is a total loss after Monday blaze

GREENWICH — Fire destroyed a house on Route 4 in the village of Greenwich on Monday night.

Ciara and Nicole, the daughters of the homeowners, Ed and Kim Tabor, were on the scene at 389 Route 4, combing through the debris on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 9 p.m.

"The place was just torched by the time the fire department arrived 25 minutes later," Ciara Tabor said.

Neighbors pulled up and parked their cars to help search the rubble for anything salvageable.

One asked if a GoFundMe page had been started for the family yet. Ciara told her some people had reached out, but nothing was started as of Tuesday morning.

"This was our childhood home. Our parents have owned this house for 30 years," she said.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

"A neighbor stopped by and kicked in the door to look for our dog, but no one was home. Our dog was with us, so everyone's OK," Ciara said.

The sisters said once the fire department arrived, they were able to extinguish the flames fairly quickly. However, the house was already fully engulfed forcing the firefighters to fight the blaze from outside because no one could go inside.

"It just went up really fast," Nicole said.

The sisters said the fire department was still unsure of the cause and the fire is under investigation.

"They think it may have started in the family room — just because of the way it burned. It was just really hard to tell with all the structural damage," Ciara said.

The fire department remained on the scene until 2 a.m.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said in a news release issued on Tuesday that volunteers provided two people with funds for necessities and shelter after the fire.