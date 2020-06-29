Greenwich graduates 86 in evening gridiron ceremony

GREENWICH — The Class of 2020 gathered for the last time Sunday on Greenwich High School’s football field. With folding chairs for the graduates spaced 6 feet apart, parents’ cars parked around the perimeter of the field, and most faculty, staff and friends unable to attend, it was more subdued than the school’s traditional graduations in the auditorium.

“You have already earned more than just your high school diploma,” high school Principal George Niesz told the graduates. “You have earned our love and respect.”

Class members were “quiet leaders” from the moment they entered Grade 7, Niesz said. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, they went on to become one of the most academically accomplished classes in the school’s history, he said.

The 86 graduates earned 57 advanced Regents diplomas, 20 of them with honors; 12 mastery of science honors and 12 in math; and six state seals of biliteracy in French, among other achievements, Niesz said.

Niesz asked the graduates to reach out in the next few weeks to the faculty and staff who had touched their lives.

“I have never seen anything like the commitment our faculty showed this spring,” Niesz said. “Your work was heroic.”