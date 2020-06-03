Greenwich Free Library to start phased in reopening on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Free Library will reopen to the public on Monday for returns only and for contact-free checkout of all library materials on June 15.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 7 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Library patrons will be able to request items in the Greenwich Free Library collection only, either through the online catalog located online at www.greenwichfreelibrary.org or by phone, 518-692-7157.

The library has asked patrons to limit five items per card. Once an order is put together, the library will call to arrange a pickup time and check out the items over the phone.

Patrons can pickup from a cart on the back porch or request a no-contact delivery to a vehicle. Traffic through the parking lot will continue to be one-way only, and there will be designated parking spaces for pickup. If you have requested delivery to your vehicle, call on arrival, to let us know where you are.

At this time, the library anticipates a limited public reopening during Phase 4 of the New York State reopening plan.

