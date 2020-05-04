Greenwich fire displaces two

GREENWICH — The American Red Cross is assisting two people displaced from their home after a fire Sunday afternoon in Greenwich.
The Greenwich, Middle Falls and Cossayuna fire departments responded to the fire at the ranch-style home at 2642 Route 40.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for the victims of the fire to seek shelter, food and clothing, according to a news release.
No further information was immediately available about the fire.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.