Greenwich fire displaces two

GREENWICH — The American Red Cross is assisting two people displaced from their home after a fire Sunday afternoon in Greenwich.

The Greenwich, Middle Falls and Cossayuna fire departments responded to the fire at the ranch-style home at 2642 Route 40.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for the victims of the fire to seek shelter, food and clothing, according to a news release.

No further information was immediately available about the fire.

