Greenwich fire displaces two

Seen here is an attached garage of a residence at 246 Ryan Road in Greenwich that had caught fire on Saturday. No one was hurt and the main house was saved.

 Provided photo

GREENWICH — Two people were displaced from their home after a fire in Greenwich on Saturday.

Firefighters received the call at about 6 p.m. reporting a structure fire at 246 Ryan Road.

Greenwich Fire Assistant Chief Corey Hopkins said the fire started in the attached garage of the wood-framed, three-bedroom house.

The two residents who were home at the time got out safely, according to Hopkins.

About 40 firefighters had the fire under control in about three hours, Hopkins said.

In addition to Greenwich, crews responded from the Schuylerville, Easton, Shushan, Argyle, Salem, Middle Falls and Cossayuna fire departments.

No one was injured.

The garage was a total loss. Hopkins said firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to the garage, but there was some fire and smoke damage to the main residence.

The residents were being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation, but Hopkins said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The property is owned by Martin Pekar and Jean Clark, according to county records.

