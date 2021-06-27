Greenwich fire displaces two people

GREENWICH — Two people were displaced after a fire at their home in Greenwich on Sunday afternoon.

The Greenwich Fire Department received a report just before 1 p.m. of a structure fire at a farm at 918 County Route 52, according to Assistant Fire Chief Corey Hopkins.

About 50 firefighters from several area departments responded to the scene. Hopkins said the fire began in a barn and spread to another barn and then the residence. The barns were a total loss and the house had significant damage.

The residents were not home at the time, according to Hopkins. There were no injuries.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing emergency aid for shelter, food and clothing to two adults, according to a news release.

Hopkins said the fire was brought under control and firefighters cleared the scene just after 7 p.m. Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire at this point.

The Washington County Cause and Origin Team is investigating.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

