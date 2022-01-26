Greenwich fire displaces man and his dog

GREENWICH — A structure fire to a two-story brick home displaced a man and his dog on Tuesday night.

The Middle Falls Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at state Route 29 in Greenwich at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Jerry Squires said that the fire to the brick building was put out within an hour of the department and the supporting mutual aid companies arriving. Firefighters remained at the site for several hours more as Washington County investigators examined the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Squires said that a single man lived there with his dog. They were not in the residence at the time of the fire.

According to Squires, the Greenwich Fire Department, Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department, Schuyler Hose Company, Easton Volunteer Fire Company, Victory Mills Fire Department and Argyle Fire Department provided mutual aid on scene.

Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Argyle Emergency Squad also assisted.

Neither the man nor his dog were injured, but Squires said that a member from one of the fire companies providing mutual aid was transported to Saratoga Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Squires said that the brick portion of the building was hardly touched by the fire, but a wooden addition on the rear of the residence was ruined.

“The whole back of the house, kind of like a center two-story back addition that was put on…that was pretty much totally destroyed,” he said.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the man after the fire. According to a news release, representatives were able to provide health services and financial assistance for things such as shelter, clothing and food.

