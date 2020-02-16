Greenwich fetes their most famous resident on her 200th birthday

GREENWICH — Greenwich celebrated the 200th birthday of its most famous resident, Susan B. Anthony, on Saturday in the first of a series of events.

The celebration consisted of a historical overview of her life in the town, a presentation of a congressional resolution in her honor, and refreshments that were popular when the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920.

Anthony was born on Feb. 15, 1820.

About 50 people gathered in the Greenwich Town Court room for the event, the first in a series marking the centennial of women’s suffrage planned for the area this year. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, noted that she could not do what she does if not for the work of Anthony and other suffragists.

Greenwich Town Historian Sandy McReynolds, reading from a script by Debi Craig, gave a slideshow on the Anthony family’s time in town. Susan B. Anthony was born in Adams, Massachusetts and moved to Greenwich with her family in 1826. The family lived in the area until 1845 when they left for Rochester. Susan returned to Washington County several times over the next 60 years to visit and lecture on women’s suffrage.

