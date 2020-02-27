Greenwich-Easton historical group to hold annual meeting Sunday
Greenwich-Easton historical group to hold annual meeting Sunday

GREENWICH — The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St.

The meeting will feature a short review of the year’s activities, which includes a couple of minor changes to the bylaws.

Following the vote will be a presentation by Stephen Lapham of the Washington County Historical Society on the topic of local cemeteries. His talk will be followed by a tour of the newly recreated Gill Room.

All are welcome, and refreshments will be served.

