Greenwich-Easton historical group to hold annual meeting Sunday

GREENWICH — The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St.
The meeting will feature a short review of the year’s activities, which includes a couple of minor changes to the bylaws.
Following the vote will be a presentation by Stephen Lapham of the Washington County Historical Society on the topic of local cemeteries. His talk will be followed by a tour of the newly recreated Gill Room.
All are welcome, and refreshments will be served.