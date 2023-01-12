Greenwich-Easton Historical Association to present “The Fires of Main Street’’

GREENWICH — The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association will present a program entitled “The Fires of Main Street’’ given by Greenwich history Sandy McReynolds on Saturday.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Greenwich Free Library at the corner of Main and Academy streets.
In addition to the program, GEHA has announced that it is awarding its preservation award to Norman and Sheryl Ballard for their work on restoring the former Sylvia Hook and Ladder/Union Engine No.1 building, which for years has been used as a home that the Ballards purchased. Norman Ballard will speak about the restoration process that they did. The Ballards live primarily in New York City where they are professionally involved with the arts.
The program is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully will be accepted.