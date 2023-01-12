Greenwich-Easton Historical Association to present “The Fires of Main Street’’

In addition to the program, GEHA has announced that it is awarding its preservation award to Norman and Sheryl Ballard for their work on restoring the former Sylvia Hook and Ladder/Union Engine No.1 building, which for years has been used as a home that the Ballards purchased. Norman Ballard will speak about the restoration process that they did. The Ballards live primarily in New York City where they are professionally involved with the arts.