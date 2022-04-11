Greenwich Central School District names superintendent finalists

GREENWICH — Two finalists have been chosen for the open superintendent of schools position in the Greenwich Central School District.

On Tuesday, April 12, Jennie Mueller, the current Greenwich pre-K through sixth grade principal, will speak to community members, parents, staff and students at the first of the two meet-the-candidate forums.

The second candidate to speak is Jennifer Steimle. She currently serves as the director of K-12 Humanities and Elementary Education for the Saratoga Springs City School District. Steimle will address the district on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

In a news release from the Greenwich Board of Education, board President Michael Conlin said the board will conduct final interviews with each candidate after the conclusion of the forums.

Residents are encouraged to attend, in-person or remotely, to interact with the women and ask questions. Those in attendance will be asked to complete a brief feedback survey at the end of the presentations.

The link for the webcast will be posted on the district’s website by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The district plans to have the position filled by July 1.

