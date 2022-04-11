 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenwich Central School District names superintendent finalists

  • 0

GREENWICH — Two finalists have been chosen for the open superintendent of schools position in the Greenwich Central School District.

On Tuesday, April 12, Jennie Mueller, the current Greenwich pre-K through sixth grade principal, will speak to community members, parents, staff and students at the first of the two meet-the-candidate forums.

The second candidate to speak is Jennifer Steimle. She currently serves as the director of K-12 Humanities and Elementary Education for the Saratoga Springs City School District. Steimle will address the district on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

In a news release from the Greenwich Board of Education, board President Michael Conlin said the board will conduct final interviews with each candidate after the conclusion of the forums. 

Residents are encouraged to attend, in-person or remotely, to interact with the women and ask questions. Those in attendance will be asked to complete a brief feedback survey at the end of the presentations. 

People are also reading…

The link for the webcast will be posted on the district’s website by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The district plans to have the position filled by July 1. 

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village resident wants to make Hudson Falls 'great again'

Village resident wants to make Hudson Falls 'great again'

Agnes Kearon takes walks around the village of Hudson Falls regularly, and she noticed the amount of empty storefronts, vacant buildings and trash in the yards of many houses. She is hoping the community can come together for creative solutions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News