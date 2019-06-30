GREENWICH — Technology changes and the cost of education rises, but “the value of learning remains the same,” retired agriculture teacher James McClay told Greenwich Central School’s Class of 2019 during Sunday’s commencement ceremony. “It’s one of the most important things you can do for a successful life.”
McClay, who taught at the school for 30 years, was the second of four generations of his family to attend GCS, he said. His grandson Jakob Niles was among the 71 graduates who received diplomas on Sunday.
McClay’s father and uncle drove a horse and buggy to school, dropping off milk cans on their way, he said. One semester at SUNY Cobbleskill cost $81. Tuition at the same school is now $10,000 per year, and self-driving cars are supposedly on the horizon. How would driverless cars work in GCS’s traffic chaos during early dismissal on Fridays? “Your class will have to figure that one out,” McClay said.
Life offers many good opportunities — family, work, community — but they have to be balanced, McClay said. Not so good opportunities are greed, dishonesty, immorality: “You’ve got to learn to pass those by,” he said.
Regardless of technological advances in the Greenwich community, “the pride and joy that we feel here on graduation day hasn’t changed,” McClay said.
Madison Loveland and Eliza Jordan were the class speakers. Loveland pointed out that many in her class had been together since pre-kindergarten. “For most of us, college will be the first time we’ll be among people we haven’t been around since we were toddlers,” she said. Nevertheless, “the desire to succeed will keep burning long after we leave this building. I know we will all accomplish great things.”
Jordan listed some of the “moments and memories that brought us together as a class,” from the first day of kindergarten to their senior class trip to Lake Shaftsbury State Park. Although they all learned the same lessons from the same teachers, everyone eventually discovered their own paths, she said.
Junior/senior high school principal George Niesz praised the students and faculty for making GCS in the top 13 percent of high schools nationally, in the top 10 percent in upstate New York, and number 10 in the Capital District. The Class of 2019 “embodies what is best about our community,” he said.
