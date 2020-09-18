Greenwich cancels eighth annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade; other activities planned

GREENWICH — The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will not hold the Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade in November because of the pandemic and subsequent restrictions, according to an announcement made Friday.

For the past seven years, the parade in the village of Greenwich has kicked off the holiday season for many with its decorated tractors, festive atmosphere and spirit of community togetherness. Thousands of spectators, both locals and out-of-towners, attend this annual celebration.

"We waited as long as we could to make this unfortunate decision," said Kelly Stephen Eustis, managing director of the parade, in a news release. "All aspects were considered, especially the health and safety concerns for the participants and spectators. We know how much this signature event means to our community, so the idea of not having a parade this year was very difficult. This does not mean we will not be celebrating the holiday season."

The chamber plans to place lighted tractors around the village as well as hold other holiday activities. Details will be announced soon to engage both businesses and community members, Eustis said in the news release.