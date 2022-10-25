Greenwich, Cambridge villages apply to NY Forward program

GREENWICH — Two southern Washington County villages are in the running for up to $4.5 million from a state program to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities.

Greenwich and Cambridge have submitted applications to the NY Forward program, which builds on the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative for cities and larger towns.

“Our top public project is the village streetscape,” said village of Greenwich Mayor Pam Fuller. “We’ve had a plan, but we needed funding.”

Also, the program is one of the few that could pay for badly needed rehabilitation of the Village Hall, she said.

“Our target area is the middle section of the village,” said village of Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle. “It needs some revitalization.”

The village benefited from the state’s Main Street grant program to make improvements in the village’s east and west business districts, she said.

The NY Forward program, announced in July by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will distribute $100 million in its first round among the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils. Each REDC can recommend two applicants to receive $4.5 million each, or one applicant to receive $4.5 million and two to receive $2.25 million each.

The Capital Region REDC covers Albany, Columbia, Greene, Saratoga, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Warren and Washington counties.

Applicants had to submit letters of interest by Aug. 10, with basic information about the area for which the grant was sought and a list of five to 10 community leaders who would be willing to serve on a local planning committee. Applicants attended a webinar series on downtown revitalization and received technical assistance from the state to put together an application, which was due Sept. 23.

“It was a fairly tight turnaround time,” Fuller said. “The application was due two months after the announcement and needed quite a bit of detail about the projects.”

Greenwich

Greenwich was already going through a revitalization planning process as part of the state’s Brownfield Opportunity Area program, so the village had a good idea of what it wanted from the NY Forward program, Fuller said. A committee of 12 people, including business leaders, village officials, the chamber of commerce, and others worked with consultants to put together a wish list.

“Our top priority is the section of Main Street that burned on Feb. 6,” Fuller said.

That blaze destroyed the historic Wilmarth building and damaged the buildings on each side.

“It’s very important to recover that,” she said.

The site of the Wilmarth Building was recently purchased by Flately Reed Holdings Inc., which wants to build nine affordable housing units and 3,000 square feet of commercial space there. The grant application requests $1,475,250 for the project, half its anticipated cost. It also seeks $200,000 for the damaged and vacant Greenwich Hardware building and $137,000 for the former Glens Falls National Bank building. The front of the old bank houses an accounting firm.

“The rear of the building is vacant and needs to be repaired,” Fuller said.

Rehabilitation and creation of housing and commercial space elsewhere is also on the application.

“We really need housing in the village,” Fuller said. “There’s not enough.”

Other funding requests are $1.2 million to stabilize and rehabilitate the Village Hall, improvements to Rock Street and Mill Hollow parks, Main Street streetscape improvements, wayfinding signage, and $750,000 toward creation of a $1 million building improvement fund.

Cambridge

Sarah Ashton, president of the Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership Inc., and other community members put together Cambridge’s application. The community partnership embarked on the revitalization of the Cambridge Lumber Yard last year and built on that project for the NY Forward application.

“We’re calling it the Owl Kill Commons revitalization initiative,” Ashton said, referring to the brook that runs through the center of the village. “It goes from Memorial Drive to Railroad Avenue and includes the lumber yard, VARAK Park, the Cambridge Public Library, and the Cambridge Food Co-op.”

The library and food co-op are interested in expanding, Ashton said. VARAK Park, the old Asgrow Seed complex, is an incubator for artists, businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Commons includes the former Cambridge firehouse, which the fire department recently vacated for a new building.

If the village receives funding, “I hope it would make the old firehouse desirable to someone,” Bogle said.

Other proposals include creating a 0.55-mile trail along the Owl Kill from the lumber yard, behind Eastern Castings, back up through the village DPW property, and past the library to Main Street, Ashton said.

As envisioned in the village’s recreational economy plans, the trail could eventually connect to the Cambridge Community Forest. The target area includes one parcel on the north side of Main Street, a vacant house that burned in September 2020.

There was no breakdown of the proposed costs of each project, but Ashton said the application requests the full $4.5 million.

“It’s quite a good mix,” Bogle said. If the village doesn’t receive the full amount, “our priority would be the lumberyard, library and VARAK Park. It would help the economy with new commercial properties and our need for housing.”

People want to live in the village but not everyone can afford a house and there aren’t enough apartments, she said.

Next steps

Representatives from the REDC visited Greenwich and Cambridge during the week of Oct. 17, toured the target areas, and viewed Power Point presentations, Ashton and Fuller said.

No date is set for when the winners will be announced.

Laura Oswald, the county director of economic development, said the villages could expect to hear in November or December, “after the election,” Bogle said.

Nineteen applications were submitted in the Capital Region REDC, of which nine came from Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties, according to the REDC.

“If you’re awarded the grant, it starts six months of planning,” Fuller said. “The priorities could change between the application and planning.”

Over the winter and spring, the local planning committee and consultants will gather information on what residents want and create a strategic investment plan. The state will review the plan and award funds.

Actual work “wouldn’t start until the second half of 2023,” Fuller said. “We basically have to wait, even though the projects are supposed to be ready to go.”