Greenwich board approves permit for gravel mine

GREENWICH — By a unanimous vote Thursday evening, the Greenwich Planning Board approved a two-year special-use permit for a controversial gravel mine project.
“Property rights are not absolute,” board Chairman William Tompkins said after the vote. “(Town) regulations are meant to protect property owners’ rights and the neighborhood.”
The gravel mine, called Greenwich Materials LLC, will operate on land owned by Ketav Shah and Laurel Cole.
The excavation will be on 14 acres to the rear of the 89 acres they own on Route 29 and Christie Road.
Shah and Cole have a house on the Route 29 side of the property and have said they intend to live there full time.
The company proposes to remove 350,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel over 15 years. Materials will be screened on site and trucked to construction sites around the area. At the end of the project, the land will be reclaimed with reserved topsoil.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued the company a five-year mining permit with restrictions on hours and days of operation and provisions to protect water quality and other natural resources.
At the Planning Board’s public hearing on Aug. 20, residents and others with ties to the area objected to potential noise, damage to their water supply and local watercourses, dust, traffic hazards and loss of property values. They pointed out that the parcel that would be mined lacks road frontage required by the town’s zoning regulations.
Thursday’s meeting was held at the town offices and streamed live on Zoom. People in the meeting room did not identify themselves and the Zoom audio occasionally cut out, so some comments were inaudible and it was difficult to tell who was speaking.
Shah said he plans to buy 5 acres along Christie Road to merge with the 14 acres to be mined, to give it the necessary road frontage. Access to the mine will be from Route 29, as approved in the DEC permit.
Tompkins and board member Liv Thygesen reported on their visit to the proposed mine site earlier this month. They found large pines around the mining area’s edges, which they said would reduce noise and dust for neighbors to the west. The east side has no houses nearby, they said.
“I just don’t see what is a big dust issue,” Tompkins said.
Sightlines for the planned Route 29 access were better than expected, Tompkins and Thygesen said. The town may ask the state Department of Transportation about posting truck entrance warning signs.
Tompkins said he compared the amount of water the mine is permitted to withdraw for dust control to average daily household water use, and found that one 1,000-gallon tank truck would use about as much as three houses. Cole said the mine won’t need as much water as the DEC permits.
Shah and Cole said that although they’re allowed to excavate up to 5 acres at a time, the mine will never have that much ground uncovered.
“We scoop it, we use it, we ship it,” Cole said.
They’ll pave part of the access road near Route 29, further minimizing dust.
The board set hours of operation at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. If contractors want materials on their site before 7 a.m., trucks could be loaded the day before.
The board settled on a two-year permit so that hours and other conditions can be adjusted if necessary. The permit renewal would require a public hearing but the business would not have to file for a whole new permit. Cole objected to having the town permit shorter than the DEC permit, saying it would put the business at the mercy of “a few loudmouths.” A resident quickly objected: “We are not loudmouths. We’re property owners.”
A resident reminded the board that she had submitted pictures of Native American artifacts found in the area while her family owned the land. The state Office of Historic Preservation has added the area to the state list of historic resources, she said. Tompkins said archaeological remains are an issue the DEC covers in its required environmental review and DEC will have to deal with it.
The town permit is contingent on the purchase and merger of the additional 5 acres and application to the DOT for a work permit.
After the vote, a resident complained that the board failed to “address all the issues. From the beginning, this board has been an advocate for the mine” and didn’t protect residents.”
A woman said she’d bring an application to the board to open her own gravel pit, just before the Zoom session was cut off.
