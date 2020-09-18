Greenwich board approves permit for gravel mine

Thursday’s meeting was held at the town offices and streamed live on Zoom. People in the meeting room did not identify themselves and the Zoom audio occasionally cut out, so some comments were inaudible and it was difficult to tell who was speaking.

Shah said he plans to buy 5 acres along Christie Road to merge with the 14 acres to be mined, to give it the necessary road frontage. Access to the mine will be from Route 29, as approved in the DEC permit.

Tompkins and board member Liv Thygesen reported on their visit to the proposed mine site earlier this month. They found large pines around the mining area’s edges, which they said would reduce noise and dust for neighbors to the west. The east side has no houses nearby, they said.

“I just don’t see what is a big dust issue,” Tompkins said.

Sightlines for the planned Route 29 access were better than expected, Tompkins and Thygesen said. The town may ask the state Department of Transportation about posting truck entrance warning signs.

Tompkins said he compared the amount of water the mine is permitted to withdraw for dust control to average daily household water use, and found that one 1,000-gallon tank truck would use about as much as three houses. Cole said the mine won’t need as much water as the DEC permits.